A Look on Tim Cook’s Journey as Apple CEO Exactly 9 Years ago from Today!

Tim Cook is the current Chief Executive Officer of the world-renowned American technological company, Apple, after its founder, Steve Jobs, stepped down from the post for the last time, nine years ago, on August 24, 2011.

Tim Cook celebrates his ninth year on Apple as the CEO of the beloved technology company, Apple, and recently achieved a milestone in becoming a late-blooming billionaire just last week. Since then, Cook has been carrying the leadership and giving direction to the company’s brand and identity.

Steve Jobs died on October 5, six weeks later, the transfer of authority to Cook and the release of the iPhone 4s that first introduced Siri, according to Mac Rumors.

“Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple.” Cook’s last words for his friend and mentor.

Cook continued to keep the “tree” from producing top quality Apple products to the world. The nine-year-old Apple CEO managed to put the business in the spotlights and even make it the world’s most valuable company.

Tim Cook was born on November 1, 1960, in Robertsdale, Alabama, as Timothy D. Cook. He is the middle child of parents Donald and Geraldine Cook. Cook attended Alabama’s Auburn University to get his Undergraduate Degree of Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, which he finished in 1982.

Cook then went to Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business to get his Masters in Business Administration in 1988. Here, Tim Cook was awarded the Fuqua Scholar Title, which is only given to the top ten percent of the class.

Apple’s profile of Tim Cook notes his earlier career with IBM to which he spent 12 years as the director of the North American Fulfillment that primarily put him in charge of the manufacturing and distribution of the then Personal Computer Company of IBM in North and Latin America. IBM tasked Cook as the Chief operating officer (COO) of the Reseller Division of the company.

Tim Cook also became the vice president of Corporate Materials for six months in Compaq, where he manages all the product inventory of the company.

After his brief employment with Compaq, Cook left the company to join Jobs in Apple in 1998. At that time, Apple was not doing well as a technologies company, and the CEO recounted his days saying that the company’s future looks “bleak.”

Things took quite a turn for Apple and began to see profit during the time Cook was made VP. He was then promoted to being the executive VP to his post as the Chief operating officer (COO) responsible for worldwide sales, operations, management of Apple’s supply chain. Here, he even headed the Macintosh division in which he played a crucial role in strategic relationships for the growing market for the Apple products.

Steve Jobs made Tim Cook Apple CEO on August 24, 2011, and has been managing it ever since.

Tim Cook continued Jobs’ legacy with the vast array of Apple devices available worldwide. Cook is credited to introduce the Apple Watch to the world, bringing forth features that prove essential to people such as the electrocardiogram (ECG) and Emergency SOS call.

Cook is also credited to give Apple a new track, stepping away from the shadows of Steve Jobs and taking the company to a new direction and heights. Tim Cook contributes a considerable influence in the technology, design, publishing, and entertainment aspects of Apple, making it his own while continuing the legacy of the late founder.

This article is owned by Tech Times





Written by Isaiah Alonzo

