A machine that generates clean energy by replicating our sun has been hailed as a solution to the world’s energy crisis.

The fusion reactor, inspired by Back to the Future, runs entirely on seawater and produces no harmful waste.

The process produced 59 megajoules of sustained energy in the most recent trials, which is enough to boil 60 kettles in five seconds.

That’s more than double what similar tests in 1997 yielded.

According to experts, the reactor will eliminate the need for oil and gas.

It’s also being hailed as a solution to the problem of climate change.

The process has been under development since the 1980s at the Joint European Torus (JET) laboratory near Oxford.

Unlike a nuclear power plant, which splits atoms, this system squeezes two forms of hydrogen together until they fuse — deuterium and tritium.

It’s similar to how the sun generates energy.

It’s similar to the Mr Fusion generator in the Back To The Future movies, which powers Marty McFly’s flying DeLorean time machine, though it’s powered by garbage.

“Fusion is the root source of the sun’s power,” said Professor Ian Chapman, chairman of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, which is leading the project.

We’ve been attempting to re-create that power for a long time.

“This machine is a test, but we’re on the verge of proving it can work on a larger scale.”

Fusion is an important part of our fight against climate change because it produces virtually carbon-free energy.”

He explained that a bath full of water contains enough energy to meet one person’s entire energy requirements for the rest of their lives.

The JET fusion reactor heats its fuel to around 150 million degrees Fahrenheit, or about ten times the temperature of the sun.

Because of the neutrons it emits, it is encased in 212 meter thick concrete.

The fuel cannot touch anything in the reactor because it is so hot, so it is levitated by magnets.

“What we see in the reactor is a pink-ish ball of ethereal, sparkling energy floating in mid-air — quite magical,” Prof Chapman said.

He claimed that if properly funded, the reactor could help the world achieve its Net Zero goal by 2050.

“We’re aiming for a prototype in 2040,” he said, “but things could be accelerated.”

“We know how urgently we need sustainable energy,” Science Minister George Freeman said.

This is a component of the solution.

“These extraordinary scientists have shown that fusion power is not only possible, but also within reach.”