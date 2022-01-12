A major Snapchat update could force you to delete WhatsApp RIGHT NOW.

IMMEDIATELY, a major Snapchat update may convince you to stop using WhatsApp.

SNAP Inc has announced a slew of new Snapchat app updates that may persuade users to abandon WhatsApp for good.

According to a press release from Snap, the new features are intended to improve “[Snapchat’s] signature visual and ephemeral communication style” and make it “even more fun for friends across Android and iOS.”

‘Chat replies,’ which allows users to reply to individual messages in a group chat with multiple Snapchatters, is one of the new features that is sure to be a hit.

According to the press release, this new feature will “assist you in staying on topic and communicating with context.”

This feature can be accessed by tapping and holding a message in Chat, then selecting ‘Reply’ to begin a thread.

‘Bitmoji Reactions,’ a second fun feature, gives Snapchat users a “quick and easy way to react to any messages on the go.”

Seven emotive responses are included in the feature, which cover a wide range of emotions.

Snapchat users can now add Emoji-powered polls to both Snaps and Stories using a third new tool called “Poll Stickers.”

The Poll tool was created with a “visual-first approach” in mind, as it uses Emojis instead of text to help friends poll each other for their opinions.

On both iOS and Android, Snapchat users can create their own Polls by selecting from a variety of Emojis in the Sticker folder.

The polls are not anonymous, according to Snapchat reps, in order to promote “a happy and healthy way to connect.”

Finally, Snap announced that their video and audio calling tool has been enhanced to make live conversations more entertaining.

New lenses are included, as well as a way to see who is on a group call before joining.

In other news, scientists have discovered a rugby ball-shaped planet outside our Solar System, which they are calling deformed.

Nasa predicts that space debris will collide with the James Webb Space Telescope.

Next month, Donald Trump is expected to release his Truth Social app.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.