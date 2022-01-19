A major WhatsApp update arriving TODAY on your phone will make it easier to fix bugs.

WHATSAPP is releasing an update that will make it easier to get help when something goes wrong with the chat app around the world.

Instead of sending an email, the software upgrade adds a feature that allows you to contact the company’s support team via a regular chat thread.

That is, if you report a bug or other issue, WhatsApp engineers will respond in a WhatsApp chat.

The feature was previously available in a WhatsApp beta, which was a pre-release version of a software update sent to testers ahead of a wider release.

Users of the iOS app appear to be getting it now.

The Sun tested the feature in the United Kingdom and can confirm that it is operational.

You can contact WhatsApp by going to Settings andgt; Help andgt; Contact Us in the iOS app.

“We will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat,” says a notice at the top of the app’s “Contact Us” page when you type your message.

If you’d prefer, you can still send your message via email.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that examines betas for upcoming features, WhatsApp Support chats are always marked with a green verified checkmark.

Those green ticks let you know if you’re speaking with a real member of the team rather than a con artist.

“Be wary of people claiming to be WhatsApp,” WABetaInfo cautioned.

“Always check for the green verified checkmark.”

Make sure you’re running the most recent version of WhatsApp before giving it a shot.

Open the App Store and look for WhatsApp to update the app on your iPhone.

Next to WhatsApp Messenger, tap “update.”

Android devices can use the feature as well.

When you contact WhatsApp, the company receives some of your personal information in order to figure out what’s wrong with your account.

The app may, for example, collect your phone number, network information, OS version, and other data.

This information may help WhatsApp understand your problem, but it is optional to provide it.

