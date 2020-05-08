“A measure of common sense”, rejoices a mayor of Finistère

The Minister of the Interior has announced that the beaches will be able to reopen under conditions as of May 11. The prefect will decide on mayors’ request, if they have sufficient arrangements and facilities to allow physical distance.

At the end of Brittany, on the island of Ouessant, Mayor Denis Palluel had shouted his anger to regain access to its coastline as quickly as possible. He appreciates the gesture of the government Thursday, May 7: the Prime Minister announced during the presentation of the deconfinement plan that the prefects will be free to judge, at the request of the mayors, the safety of the devices set up on the beaches in view of their reopening to the public.

“Already it is good news on the method of telling us ‘you mayors, you know your territory and you can make proposals, not do anything, of course, and chat with the prefect’, reacts Denis Palluel. I think this is good policy, good management. It is for us a measure of common sense which will satisfy all the mayors of the coasts and particularly of the islands because on an island, it has not escaped you that we are a little bit like a boat on the water and that the sea is our daily life. As my colleague from Belle-Île said, to open the coast is simply to open our parks and gardens to us “, rejoices the elected Breton.

For the mayor of Berck, Bruno Cousein, it is also an economic necessity for the seaside resort of Pas-de-Calais to rediscover its immense sandy beach but with the rules that are imposed, “with in particular the establishment of a tourist information brigade whose mission will be to remind the instructions to people who would tend to want to regroup“, he announces. “In the same way, I will not install the beach cabins this summer, because the cabins are also an attractive element in the grouping”.

Bruno Cousein’s plan will be on the office of the prefect of Pas-de-Calais on Monday morning.

Gaële Joly has collected the reactions of mayors of the coast to the possible reopening of beaches under conditions announced by the government.