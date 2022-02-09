A mind-blowing’super-illusion’ has been revealed that allows you to see things that aren’t real.

A mind-blowing’super-illusion’ has been revealed that causes you to see things that aren’t real.

On social media, a so-called “super-illusion” is blowing people’s minds – and it’s easy to see why.

The bizarre image appears to depict a stickman jumping and climbing stairs, but your eyes are deceiving you.

This is due to the fact that the little guy isn’t actually moving.

Try hovering your finger or computer cursor over one of the jumping guy’s spots if you don’t believe me.

It doesn’t move at all, as you’ll notice.

After going viral in 2020, the illusion has received thousands of likes and shares on Twitter.

Jagarikin, the infamous internet illusionist, has given it the moniker “super illusion brothers.”

So, how do you fool your eyes with the Mario-like scene?

Experts believe it’s due to a phenomenon known as’reverse-phi motion.’

It appears to be a matter of contrast between light and dark colors.

On Twitter, some users shared alternate examples of the same effect, such as a moving cube and a teddy bear-like figure.

It comes after a slew of mind-boggling internet illusions.

A silent video that people can hear is one that has left people scratching their heads.

A TikToker demonstrated how a video of two elephants on a seesaw causes our ears to hear an inaudible sound.

