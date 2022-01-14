A mother has lost a’substantial amount of money’ to a criminal impersonating her child on WhatsApp.

The scam entails a criminal impersonating your child or loved one, and it appears to have resurfaced after circulating on WhatsApp last year.

Felicity Hannah, a journalist, recently shared a screenshot of a scam message she claims her friend’s mother received on Twitter.

“Very nasty (hashtag)scamwarning,” Hannah wrote on Twitter.

This is the beginning of a scam that cost my friend’s mother a significant sum of money as well as a great deal of grief.

“The criminal pretended to be the victim’s child and then claimed they couldn’t get into their bank because their phone number had changed and they needed to pay an invoice.”

Unfortunately, the victim fell for the scam and transferred a “significant amount of money,” according to Hannah.

The victim believed she was sending money to her adult child with the promise of receiving it the next day.

Because she was embarrassed for falling for the cruel scam, the victim refused to share any additional details or the amount she had lost.

This is a very common scam, and many people have been duped in the past.

Hannah’s original Twitter thread was even retweeted by users who shared their own examples of the scam.

“It happened to my mother yesterday,” one said.

The only thing that stopped the £2100 from being sent was the bank’s warning that it could be a scam.

“On Sunday, I received the same text from my mother-in-law.”

“It happened to my mother,” said another.

Thankfully, she dialed the number when the scammer demanded money.

“When she didn’t get a response, she called my husband and asked if I was okay.

“I was in such a bad mood and worried about her.”

Scammers on WhatsApp duped a 75-year-old man into sending them hundreds of pounds, he previously told The Sun.

Using the popular messaging service, hoodwinked retiree John (not his real name) lost £1,500 ((dollar)2,051) to cunning cyber crooks posing as his granddaughter.

Fortunately, after being contacted by The Sun, his bank agreed to refund him the money.

If you receive a suspicious message from someone you know, you should always call them to verify their identity or use other methods to confirm their identity.

