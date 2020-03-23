A much needed recap of Westworld season 2 before the season 3 premiere

It’s been about two years since Westworld’s second season aired. With season 3 premiering on Sunday, March 15, it’s a time for a refresher on what the heck was going on. Here’s what happened to Charlotte, William, Dolores, Bernard, Maeve, and all the other hosts you traveled through the Valley of the Beyond last season, plus one giant mystery that should wind up driving much of the action in season 3.

[Ed. note: This story will spoil Westworld season 2. Obviously.]

Season 1 of Westworld ended in a bit of a bloodbath. Dolores Abernathy (played by Evan Rachel Wood) and her previous persona, Wyatt, merged, making her violent and vengeful. She led an army of hosts to slaughter the assembled Delos (the company that runs the Westworld park) higher-ups, including Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins).

While the timelines are hard to parse, season 2 takes place over the roughly two weeks following the massacre of Delos’ human guests at the end of season 1 (plus a few flashbacks). The new, angry Dolores-Wyatt hybrid spent her time recruiting allies and hunting down human guests as she made her way to the “Valley Beyond” — a kind of promised land offered to her by Ford.

Dolores’ counterpart — or, more accurately, counterpoint — in the sentient host uprising is Maeve (Thandie Newton). While Dolores was vengeful, Maeve was only concerned with finding her in-fiction daughter, largely wanting to ignore the humans. When she reclaimed her daughter, Maeve, too, headed for the Valley Beyond.

At the same time, we learned that Charlotte Hale (played by Tessa Thompson), a Delos executive, and her Delos security forces are searching for a cache of proprietary information, the key to which had been squirreled away in the head of Peter Abernathy (Dolores’ in-fiction father, played by Louis Herthum). That data, it turns out, came from Delos using the park (and, presumably, the other parks like Shogun World) to capture a lot of information about the guests, tracked using the cowboy hats every guest got upon entry.

The secret project behind Westworld — one of the reasons they were gathering all that data — was to create a sort of digital immortality for (at least) Delos’ founder: The Man In Black/William’s (Ed Harris) father-in-law. By the end of the season, we learn that the system was successful, boiling every guest who visited the park down to 10,247 lines of code.

At the end of season 2, Dolores found this cache of guest information, all part of Arnold’s (the previous, human version of Bernard from 40 years ago, both played by Jeffrey Wright) plan to give the hosts their freedom. All of that data in “the Forge,” Arnold thought, would give Dolores the competitive advantage she’d need out in the real world.

The Forge had a second, double-secret purpose, though. Robert Ford had created an entirely virtual world inside the library that he called The Valley Beyond (and that the system controlling the Forge called The Sublime). By opening the door — that appeared as a tear in space to hosts — Dolores allowed many of the hosts to enter this pristine virtual world where they could live freely, away from human interference.

Dolores also uploaded the Valley Beyond out of the Forge, though, to protect it from humans ever finding it again. She reprogrammed some data-beaming devices to send it to a satellite (“270.5 Az 55.5 El 1110km2”). If it stayed on that satellite or was redirected elsewhere is unclear.

With Arnold and Ford’s (and Dolores and Bernard’s) plans all largely successful, all the characters we know and love are in one of three places: the real world, the Valley Beyond, or dead.

When Not-Charlotte was evacuated out of Westworld, we also got a brief glimpse inside her satchel, which contained five pearls — the data cores of hosts, which are kind of like stacks from Altered Carbon. Presumably, one of these five was Bernard’s, since we see her revive him. The other four, though, could be from any host that didn’t make it to the Valley Beyond.

Welcome to season 3.