A new artificial-intelligence pancreas may be able to assist young children with type 1 diabetes.

Children with type 1 diabetes may benefit from a new AI pancreas.

The device uses artificial intelligence to predict a child’s insulin requirements and maintain stable levels.

Scientists have created an “artificial pancreas” that protects children with type 1 diabetes who are still very young.

According to a new study, the device is safe to use and more effective at managing blood sugar levels in children aged one to seven than current technology.

The device employs artificial intelligence to continuously monitor glucose levels and deliver insulin via a pump.

Insulin is injected into the skin through a “cannula,” or tube.

CamAPS FX is an app developed by the researchers that, when used in conjunction with a glucose monitor and insulin pump, acts as an artificial pancreas, automatically adjusting the amount of insulin delivered based on predicted or real-time glucose levels.

“Based on previous experience, the app makes predictions about what it believes will happen next.”

It figures out how much insulin the child requires on a daily basis and how that varies throughout the day.

“It then uses this to adjust insulin levels to help achieve ideal blood sugar levels,” said the app’s creator, Cambridge University’s Professor Roman Hovorka.

“Aside from mealtimes, it’s completely automated,” he explained, “so parents don’t have to constantly monitor their child’s blood sugar levels.”

Type 1 diabetes is difficult to manage in young children because the amount of insulin they require and how each child responds to treatment differs greatly.

Key factors affecting blood sugar levels, such as eating and activity patterns, are also more difficult to predict in children than in adults.

This puts children at a higher risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar).

Long-term hyperglycemia has been linked to lower IQ scores and slower brain growth in children with type 1 diabetes in previous studies.

The study found that when children used CamAPS FX, they spent 71.6 percent of their day in the target range for their glucose levels – nearly nine percentage points higher than when they used existing technology, which is similar to the new device but does not include AI.

In the target, this difference amounted to just over two hours more per day.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

