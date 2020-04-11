A new Inside Xbox episode is coming April 7

A new Inside Xbox will be airing on Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

The episode will feature updates on Grounded, Gears Tactics, Sea of Thieves, and Xbox Game Pass, as well as “some surprises” from the team.

There won’t be anything new on the upcoming Xbox Series X, but the director of program management for the console, Jason Ronald, will be talking about the recently revealed specs “and what they mean for gamers,” according to the news release.

After the episode ends, there’ll be a live showing of the single-player mode in Grounded, Obsidian’s next game. Grounded is a cooperative survival game where the players shrink down and survive in the new, gigantic environment around them. The game is set to release in spring of this year on Xbox One and PC, but no exact release date has been announced yet.

Last week, Sea of Thieves was listed as “coming soon” to Steam. Microsoft said the Steam version would support cross-platform play for other Windows PC and Xbox One players. No date was given for the Steam release.

Inside Xbox will stream on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The full show will be uploaded after it’s aired.