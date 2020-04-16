A New NFL Game Is Coming To Mobile Devices Boasting “Fast, Yet Deep” Gameplay

The NFL is going big on video games. After giving its license to 2K Games for new non-simulation NFL games, the professional sports league has now licensed the rights to yet another game studio.

Nifty Games has announced NFL Clash, which is described as a “mobile-first” football game that offers an “innovative take” on a sports game. Details are scant for now, but the California-based developer said the title will allow players “a new way to play an authentic head-to-head football game in just minutes.”

“To date, mobile sports games have been casual mini-games or simulations migrated from gaming consoles. Nifty Games is focused on delivering NFL fans fast, yet deep gameplay specifically designed for mobile,” the studio said.

NFL Clash is an officially licensed NFL game produced in partnership with the league and its players’ union, the NFLPA.

The announcement of NFL Clash came as part of Nifty’s wider announcement of a further $12 million in financing, bringing the start-up’s total to $15 million raised so far. The new investment was led by March Capital Partners, with previous investors aXiomatic Gaming and Defy Partners also adding more money in the new round of funding. Some of the new investors included Vulcan Capital, Courtside Ventures, Transcend Fund, Century Game, and OneTeam Ventures, as well as the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, USWNTPA, and WNBPA. These are players’ unions representing Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the WNBA, and the United States Women’s National Team soccer club. The NHL invested in an earlier round of funding.

NFL Clash is Nifty’s first game, and it’s due for release later this year. The company is also working on an NBA video game, while the investment from other sports leagues suggests new games based on those sports might also be on the way.

“The NFL has always been keenly aware that a large portion of our fanbase loves to engage our sport through video games,” NFL gaming boss Rachel Hoagland said in a statement. “We’ve looked to bolster our offering on mobile devices and are thrilled at the built-for-mobile clash-style gaming that Nifty Games will deliver to our fans.”

Nifty Games co-founder and chief creative officer Pete Wanat added, “Sports games have yet to hit their stride on mobile, and Nifty Games is excited to team up with the NFL and NFLPA with a mobile-first take that opens up new audiences and engages fans everywhere.”

The new NFL games from Nifty and 2K will release alongside EA’s established Madden NFL series, which is continuing as the exclusive simulation-based NFL game.

The NFL’s Joe Ruggiero, who heads up the league’s consumer products division, said in a statement that the NFL is specifically looking to push further into the world of video games. “Reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort,” he said, and this new deal with Nifty is also presumably related as well.