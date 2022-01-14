A new piece of US military technology allows a single soldier to command a swarm of 130 drones using voice commands.

One soldier can command a swarm of 130 drones using voice commands, thanks to new US military technology.

In collaboration with the Pentagon, terrifying drone technology has been developed that allows one soldier to control 130 drones using only their voice.

Indoor and outdoor trials of drone swarms have been conducted.

Raytheon, a defense contractor, has been collaborating on the project with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

“OFFensive Swarm-Enabled Tactics” (OFFSET) is the name given to drone swarms.

One swarm is said to consist of 130 real drones and 30 virtual ones.

In a press release, Raytheon stated that the tests were successful.

“A single operator successfully controlled a swarm—composed of 130 physical drone platforms and 30 simulated drone platforms—both indoors and outdoors in an urban setting using integrated swarm technology developed by a Raytheon BBN-led team,” the statement said.

The drones’ control required “minimal training,” according to the report.

The drones are piloted by a virtual reality interface that allows the commander to see what each drone is seeing.

It’s claimed that this will result in an “interactive virtual view of the environment.”

“You can look behind the building to access a view of drone locations for example, and use the virtual reality environment to test and see if your mission is viable,” said Shane Clark, the principal investigator of Raytheon’s OFFSET program.

A speech interface that allows voice commands can also be used to control the drone swarm.

This was added to allow a quick response from an operator.

“Our software is smart enough to assign drones with the right capabilities to the right set of tasks,” Clark added.

“For instance, if the task is to monitor a building, multiple drones will be dispatched, each monitoring different areas of the structure.”

In other news, China has constructed an “artificial moon” to prepare astronauts for future missions.

A rugby ball-shaped planet outside our Solar System has been discovered, and scientists have labeled it deformed.

The James Webb Space Telescope, meanwhile, is expected to be hit by space debris, according to Nasa.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.