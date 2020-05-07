A new scientific discovery raises questions about the formation of the moon

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

After the emergence of new evidence indicates that the moon It does not consist of rocks “Is dead” And it has a system “Tectonic” Active, the scientists said, the moon emits carbon ions across its surface.

The Japanese scientist Shoichiro Yokota and his colleagues at the University of Osaka, using the data collected by the Japanese lunar orbital probe “Kagoya”, Over the course of a year and a half, to that ions Carbon It emits almost the entire surface of the moon.

Scientists have revealed that some regions, such as the large basalt plains of the moon, emit more carbon ions than others, such as heights.

Yukota said that these plains are made of younger materials, so they emit more carbon because they were exposed to space for a shorter period of time, while the ancient areas were exposed to more space weather factors, and thus lost a lot of carbon.

The researchers compared Carbon emissions In the moon the carbon estimates provided by two external sources, the solar wind, and collisions with meteorite meteorites, and they found that they did not match.

Yokota explained that “Emissions are slightly larger than sources coming from Outer Space”That’s why the team believes the moon has its own carbon supply.

The results indicated that the moon contains flying carbon, which was either implied when it formed or acquired billions of years ago.

Volatile compounds have low boiling points and are usually found in the Earth’s crust or atmosphere for planetary bodies, but are believed to have a moon shortage, according to a site “Newscentest” Scientific News Specialist.

The analysis of lunar rocks returned by astronauts on Apollo missions had previously hinted that carbon and other volatile elements were present only on the moon’s surface.

This lack of volatile matter is crucial to the widespread assumption that the moon is a result of a tremendous impact between the Earth and an object the size of Mars, resulting in high heat that led to high temperatures and the boil and volatility of fragile materials, but the discovery that the flying carbon is still present on the moon It indicates moderate temperatures when formed.

