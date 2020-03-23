A new version of Enhanced Edition V4.90 has been released for Witcher 3, combat rack options have been added, various problems have been fixed

©

The Dedicated W3EE Mod Team has released a completely new version of the Enhanced Edition mod for The Witcher 3. Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition V4.90 has added combat rack options, many bugs and problems, and non-localized text.

In addition, this latest version lifts the default weight for Roach and adds the ability to drop items right on top. In addition, it disables some non-essential situational requirements to make finishers more common.

It is also worth noting that V4.90 again allows surround effects to feel the witch in order to hear enemies that display sound markers.

As always, you can download the latest version of Enhanced Edition from here.