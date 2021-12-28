A new warning has been issued following an increase in WhatsApp scam messages in which parents receive distressed ‘hello mum’ texts requesting money.

Parents are receiving distressed ‘hello mum’ texts asking for money, prompting a new warning.

Parents are being warned that a sophisticated WhatsApp scam involving distressed “hello mum” texts requesting money is on the rise.

It is estimated that British citizens have been conned out of nearly £50,000 by scammers posing as their sons and daughters.

Between August and October, Action Fraud received 25 reports of the scam, with victims losing £48,356.

One bold thief pretended to be a bereaved Bedford mother’s daughter while begging for money due to a “problem with the banking app due to fraud.”

The mother posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation to a Bedford Facebook group to warn others about the ruse.

She recently described the creepy impersonation as a “new scam” in a Facebook post.

“Fortunately, I called my daughter to talk it through rather than doing it on WhatsApp!” the mother added.

“Hey mum, it’s me,” the fraudster began the exchange by writing.

You may delete the old number because I have a new one.”

“Which me is it?” she replied at first, believing it was a genuine message.

“Your oldest and cutest child xx,” the scammer joked.

“I got the new iphone,” the scam artist continued after the mother replied with laughing emojis.

Everything is still in the process of being transferred.”

“Good luck x,” the mother responded.

“I have a small problem that I can’t solve… can you help me with it?” she was told.

“Because of that new device, I have to transfer all apps,” the concerned mother was told.

“However, due to fraud, the banking app has implemented a 48-hour security measure.”

Everything is nice, but I have to make two payments.

“It irritates me because I have no control over it.”

Could you please pay for it on my behalf, and I’ll return it as soon as possible? I apologize for bothering you.”

Rather than immediately transferring the funds, the mother wisely decided to call her daughter, who confirmed that she was not the one who sent the cash plea.

When she realized she was being conned by a con artist, she immediately alerted others to the ruse.

A father in Scotland was duped into giving nearly £2,000 after believing his daughter was requesting assistance.

Lauren, 25, of Livingston, told the Daily Record about her horror after the con artist sent a barrage of messages to her father.

“How can they sleep at night?” enquired Lauren, upset.

Fortunately, the Royal Bank of Scotland held off on transferring the funds because the amount was unusually large.

Rather, it halted the flow of funds…

