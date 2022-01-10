A popular iPhone feature is being used to bully children, according to Google.

Children are being BULLIED over a popular iPhone feature, according to Google.

Apple’s iMessage lock-in feature, according to GOOGLE, is a source of bullying among younger Android users.

Apple, according to the tech giant, has profited from the bullying as part of a deliberate strategy to attract younger users away from Android.

Several features of Apple’s iMessage service are available only on iOS devices.

Turning yourself into an avatar, known as Memoji, is one of these features, as is color-coding messages so that iMessages are blue and SMS texts (from Android devices) are green.

According to a new report published by the Wall Street Journal, this color distinction in iMessages has promoted alienation and even bullying among younger Android users.

According to the report, the iOS feature has increased the pressure on young people to switch to iPhone just to avoid getting a ‘green message’ in the text box.

“Apple’s iMessage lock-in strategy is well documented.

“Using peer pressure and bullying to sell products is disingenuous for a company that prides itself on humanity and equity,” Google’s Android head Hiroshi Lockheimer tweeted.

Many teenagers and college-aged young people believe that Apple’s iMessage service has evolved into a way for iPhone users to demonstrate that they not only own an iPhone, but are also members of a private messaging platform.

“I don’t know if it’s Apple propaganda or just a tribal in-group versus out-group thing going on, but people don’t seem to like green text bubbles that much and seem to have this visceral negative reaction to it,” Wellesley College’s Grace Fang said.

Apple executives revealed in internal emails that the company considered making iMessage available on Android to attract more users, but ultimately decided that the move would be detrimental to them.

Executive Craig Federighi wrote, “iMessage on Android would simply serve to remove [an]obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones.”

Of course, while Google’s concerns about bullying are genuine, the company would profit financially if Apple made iMessage more inclusive by allowing users to access the platform from Android devices.

“Bullying should have no place in iMessage.”

Texting has the potential to bring us closer together, and there is a way to do so.

“Let’s fix this as a single industry,” said the official Android account on Twitter.

In other news, scientists are embarking on a mission to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in a Sicilian underground tomb.

After spotting a fugitive on Google Maps, cops apprehended an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.

Among the