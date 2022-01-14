A potentially hazardous asteroid will pass close to Earth next week.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is estimated to be 3,551 feet wide and will pass by at a distance of 1.2 million miles.

You might be wondering why an asteroid that orbits the Earth millions of miles away is considered potentially hazardous.

Nasa and other cautious space agencies have a few requirements that an asteroid must meet before being given this designation.

“Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth,” the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at Nasa explains on its website.

Large, fast-moving space objects that approach Earth within 4.65 million miles are classified as “potentially hazardous” by cautious space organizations.

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories change even slightly.

To be considered potentially hazardous by Nasa, an asteroid would have to be at least 460 feet in diameter.

Scientists track tens of thousands of near-Earth objects (NEOs) to see if they’re headed for Earth.

The NEO Earth Close Approaches table on Nasa’s website lists them.

No one knows for sure when an asteroid will strike Earth, but experts can make some educated guesses.

Asteroid 2010 RF12 is a small asteroid with the highest known chance of colliding with Earth at this time.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too bad.

It has a 1 in 22 chance of colliding with Earth in 2095, according to Nasa.

The good news is that asteroids like 2010 RF12 are only about 23 feet wide.

Because of its small size, it poses a low risk of causing significant damage, but it still has the potential to do so.

Some experts believe Earth isn’t yet prepared to defend itself against potentially deadly asteroids.

“A big rock will hit Earth eventually andamp; we currently have no defense,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted once, causing concern.

However, Nasa is investigating defense options.

The mission’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test was recently launched.

“DART is the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing the motion of an asteroid in space through kinetic impact,” Nasa said.

In September, the DART craft will collide with Dimorphos, a small asteroid that will be thrown off course.

