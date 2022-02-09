A student claims he will continue to track Elon Musk’s flights from inside his (dollar)70 million private jet, which can carry 18 passengers.

A student claims he will continue to track Elon Musk’s flights while aboard his (dollar)70 million private jet, which can carry 18 passengers.

Elon Musk’s preferred private jet is a (dollar)70 million aircraft that can transport him and 17 other passengers around the world in style.

The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the largest purpose-built private jets, with three living areas where the rich and famous can relax in handcrafted, leather seats. It is also favored by Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, owns two private planes, but the G650ER is said to be his favorite, despite the fact that it is currently being tracked by a controversial Twitter account.

Jack Sweeney, a Florida student, has enraged the world’s second-richest man by refusing to stop publicly tracking his location, despite the fact that the 19-year-old claims to be using only publicly available information on the account.

According to Luxury Zone, Musk’s own G650ER was built and delivered in 2016, making it one of the most trusted business jets in the world.

It is said to hold 110 world speed records and be capable of traveling up to 7,500 nautical miles at Mach.925.

Musk and other tech leaders will be able to travel between any two cities on the planet in one stop or less.

According to Business Insider, the Tesla CEO has already taken advantage of the opportunity, flying nearly 160,000 miles on the plane in 2018.

It included trips from Texas to Israel, Northern Ireland to California, and California via Alaska to Thailand.

Since its introduction in 2014, the G650ER has been Gulfstream’s flagship jet, powered by Rolls-Royce BR725 engines.

While Musk’s personal jet has reportedly been modified to accommodate more passengers, the G650ER cabin is 46 feet and 10 inches long.

Each of the four seats in the first living area has its own window.

The cabin has 16 panoramic windows, the most in the industry.

The second living area, which is typically used as a dining and conference area due to the table installed in the center, has another four-seat section.

According to Business Insider, the last living section is a private compartment that can accommodate another five passengers.

With a 12-inch screen and power outlets in each seat, the jet can provide in-flight internet.

In other areas of the cabin, there is a 32-inch screen and two 16-inch screens.

Each seat can be fully reclined to create a sleeping area.

Two restrooms with granite sinks complement the spacious interior.

An oven and a microwave are also found in a kitchen.

With the touch of a button, tables in the front and rear living areas can be raised by the seats.

Each seat’s window shades can also be customized…

