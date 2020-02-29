A student discovers 17 planets and one can be habitable

Michelle Kunimoto, an astronomy student at the University of British Columbia, has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable world, the size of the Earth, by analyzing data collected by NASA’s Kepler mission.

During its original four-year mission, the Kepler satellite sought extrasolar worlds, especially those found in what is called the habitable zone of its stars, where liquid water could exist on the surface.

The new findings, published in The Astronomical Journal, include one of those highly sought after and particularly rare planets. Officially called KIC-7340288 b, the planet discovered by Kunimoto is one and a half times the size of the Earth, small enough to be considered rocky, rather than gaseous like the giant planets of the Solar System, and is located in the area habitable of its star.

A thousand light years

“This planet is about a thousand light years away, so we won’t be there soon!” Says Kunimoto, a PhD candidate in the department of physics and astronomy. “But this is a really exciting find, since so far only fifteen confirmed small planets have been found in the habitable zone in Kepler data.”

The planet has a year of just over 142 (terrestrial) days in duration and orbits its star at 0.444 astronomical units (AU, the distance between the Earth and our Sun), a little further than the orbit of Mercury in our Solar System . It receives approximately one third of the light that the Earth obtains from the Sun.

One of the smallest

Of the other 16 new planets discovered, the smallest one is only two-thirds the size of Earth, one of the smallest planets that have been found with Kepler so far. The rest varies up to eight times the size of the Earth.

But this is not the first time that the talented Kunimoto discovers new worlds. He must have a very good eye because he found four others during his degree at UBC. As many other astronomers do, it uses what is known as the “transit method” to search for candidates among the approximately 200,000 stars observed by the Kepler mission.

“Every time a planet passes in front of a star, it blocks a portion of its light and causes a temporary decrease in its brightness,” Kunimoto explains. “When you find these dives, known as transits, you can start gathering information about the planet, such as its size and how long it takes to orbit,” he summarizes.

In addition to the new findings, the young woman was able to observe thousands of known Kepler planets using the transit method and will re-analyze the census of exoplanets as a whole.

“We will calculate how many planets can be expected for stars with different temperatures,” says Kunimoto PhD supervisor and UBC professor Jaymie Matthews. «A particularly important result will be to find the rate of planets in the terrestrial habitable zone. How many planets similar to Earth are there? Pay attention”. .