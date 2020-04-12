A team of astronauts leaves Earth in a pandemic to confine themselves to the ISS

updated with arrival at ISS /// Almaty, Kazakhstan, Apr 9, 2020 (AFP) – Two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut disembarked on Thursday at the International Space Station (ISS), where they will remain for six months, leaving behind a planet While fighting the deadly pandemic of the new coronavirus, the American Chris Cassidy from NASA and the Russians Anatoli Ivanichin and Ivan Vagner from Roskosmos arrived at 14:16 GMT on the ISS, aboard the Soyuz MS-16, after their takeoff from the cosmodrome. Russian from Baikonur in Kazakhstan. Just before takeoff, the crew said it “felt good,” according to NASA television, the US space agency, which broadcast the launch live. The mission on the ISS has remained despite COVID-19 but Several rituals have been canceled to limit the risk of spreading the disease. Family members and journalists were not at the traditional pre-departure press conference, held by videoconference, without an audience on Wednesday. “Instead of speaking to the cameras , at this moment we would be talking to people, “said Cassidy, referring to the conversations that take place at these press conferences, in other circumstances. The 50-year-old astronaut, who is leaving for the third time in space, acknowledged that the crew was “affected” by this lack of human contact. “But we understand that the entire world is also affected by the same crisis,” he added. As in each mission, the three men and their respective tr Space axes were quarantined, which this time started early to prevent them from contracting the virus before takeoff. On March 12, the crew was confined to the Star City training center near Moscow and had He skipped the usual visit to the grave of the first man in space, the legendary Russian Yuri Gagarin, at the foot of the Kremlin. At that time, Moscow, which has become the main focus of the pandemic in Russia, began to count the First cases of new coronavirus. Thursday’s launch was the first on board a Soyuz-2.1a rocket, as the Russian space agency Roskosmos abandoned the older Soyuz-FGs last year. This new model, used for launching no manned since 2004, based on a system of digital and non-analog controls like those of previous rockets, the three men will find Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripotchka aboard the Space Station already American astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, who will return to Earth on April 17. – Confinement advice -The ISS usually accommodates six people at a time and has a volume of living space of 388 cubic meters, more than a six-bedroom house, according to NASA. These conditions may seem enviable to more than a third of Earthlings, currently undergoing strict containment measures to control the spread of COVID-19. This does not prevent residents of the International Space Station from feeling lonely or desiring to be at home. In recent weeks, several of them, some still aboard the ISS, have shared their advice for good confinement. In an article for the New York Times, Scott Kelly of NASA stated that what he missed most during his Almost a year’s mission in space had been nature: “the green, the smell of fresh earth and the warm sensation of the sun on my face.” Recommend that those who can take a breath and estimated that there is nothing wrong with spending more Screen time during confinement – During his time aboard the ISS, between 2015 and 2016, for example, the astronaut admitted to having twice watched the popular Game of Thrones series and movies at night with his colleagues. Cosmonaut Sergei Riazanski, who completed two space missions, has become the face of a 10-week sports challenge supported by Roskosmos. Participants should stream videos of themselves doing physical exercise at home, like an astronaut on mission. Cr-rco / pop / erl / zm / jz ——————- ——————————————