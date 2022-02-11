A third of all Americans exposed to the Agent Orange pesticide have been linked to cancer, according to a new study.

According to a new study, one-third of all Americans have traces of a potentially cell-changing weed killer in their bodies.

According to a study published in the journal Environmental Health, one out of every three Americans has been exposed to the weed-killing chemical 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D).

The goal of the study, according to the researchers at George Washington University in Washington, was to “examine trends in 2,4-D urinary biomarker concentrations” in order to see if “increases in 2,4-D application in agriculture are associated with increases in urine 2,4-D biomonitoring levels.”

Indeed, nearly 33% of the 14,395 Americans tested had detectable levels of 2,4-D in their urine, according to the researchers.

Furthermore, the trend appears to be upward, as the percentage of Americans with high levels of 2,4-D has increased dramatically from 17% in 2001–2002 to 39% in 2011–2012.

In a statement, Marlaina Freisthler, a Ph.D student and researcher at George Washington University, said, “Our study suggests human exposures to 2,4-D have increased significantly and are expected to increase even more in the future.”

“These findings raise concerns about whether this widely used weedkiller could cause health problems, particularly in young children who are particularly sensitive to chemical exposures,” she added.

One of the most commonly used herbicides in the United States, weed-killing acid kills broadleaf weeds by causing unrestricted cell growth.

In fact, according to the study’s abstract, the herbicide was the most widely used in non-agricultural settings in 2012, and the “fifth most heavily applied pesticide in the US agricultural sector.”

The chemical was also used in Agent Orange, a herbicide used by the US Army in the Vietnam War to strip trees of their leaves.

One study published early last year found a strong link between Agent Orange exposure and dementia in Vietnam War veterans in the United States.

Despite this, it appears that experts can’t agree on the extent of 2,4-D’s health risks, which can be acquired through lawn play or food and agriculture.

Except for the occasional eye irritation, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stated that 2,4-D is generally non-toxic to humans.

In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a study that concluded the pesticide could “possibly” cause cancer.

Despite their divergent viewpoints, scientists agree that more research is needed to determine the health risk of the widely used chemical.

“More research is required to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.