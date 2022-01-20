A viral Netflix hack video reveals the SECRET codes you must type in on your television right now.

A TIKTOKER has discovered a clever way to keep you from wasting time on Netflix.

With over 38,000 hours of content to choose from, it’s easy to see why making a decision can be difficult.

Secret codes, on the other hand, may be able to help you narrow down your options much more quickly.

Pop Culture Brain demonstrated the hack, which is actually quite simple and has been around for quite some time.

The order in which Netflix genres are presented is frequently a source of irritation for viewers, but secret genre codes may be the answer to your problems.

They tell their followers, “Did you know Netflix has hundreds of secret genre codes?”

For example, if you want to watch a cooking show, dial 72436.

Type 13335 for musicals and musical-related shows.

Try 1372 if you’re more of a sci-fi fan.

There are so many possibilities.

Below is a complete list of things you can try.

It’s worth noting that the secret genre codes differ by country, so they may or may not work for you.

Plus, Netflix switches them up now and then, but for the most part, they’re a convenient way to get to your favorite shows.

So go ahead and experiment to see which ones work best for you.

