ABT Sportline’s RS6-R is an Audi RS6 Avant on steroids

German tuning firm ABT Sportline has come up with the RS6-R. It’s an extreme version of the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant complete with exterior go-fast mods and a stonking 740 horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 motor. The ABT Sportline is essentially the most powerful and fastest station wagon on the planet, and it’s a sight to behold as well.

Three days ago, we featured ABT’s rendition of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback called the RS7-R. The US-spec RS7-R has a tuned version of the same turbocharged V8 in the RS6 Avant producing 690 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque. In contrast, the Euro version is good for 740 horsepower.

The same race-proven formula applies to the ABT RS6-R. It starts with a new ABT Power R ECU to amp up engine performance. ABT also threw in a stainless steel exhaust system with four carbon tailpipes too improve the exhaust flow. The result is 740 horsepower and 679 pound-feet of torque. According to ABT, the RS6-R rushes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2-seconds – which is .4 seconds faster than a stock RS6 Avant.

All that power is routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s rear-biased Quattro AWD system. The ABT RS6-R has a claimed top speed of 199 mph (320 kph), up from 190 mph for the standard car. ABT is only making 125 examples of the RS6-R, and the package adds $75,000 over the $109,000 base price of a 2020 Audi RS6 Avant.

Now, that’s a lot of money, but you get a lot of goodies in return. Besides having 140 more horsepower than a regular RS6 wagon, ABT also included a nice array of carbon-fiber add-ons and body kits. At the front, you’ll find an ABT front spoiler lip and a new grille frame. There’s also new fender inserts and side skirt attachments to give the vehicle a racier vibe.

The RS6-R also comes with bespoke ABT 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in performance rubber. According to ABT, the wheels are manufactured using a special ‘flowforming’ process and are integrated in its suspension program for the RS6-R.

At the back, the RS6-R has a new rear diffuser, rear spoiler, and a set of groovy winglets on the rear glass. Also worth mentioning are the pair of cool aerodynamically-enhanced side mirrors at each side of the car. Optional equipment includes all-wheel steering for enhanced stability at high speeds and better maneuverability around town.

Of course, the transformation is not complete without a set of new legs. Instead of fiddling with the RS6 Avant’s standard air suspension, the RS6-R is equipped with sportier ABT coilover suspension springs and sports anti-roll bars for sharper handling.

The cabin is not spared from various ABT touches including a leather and carbon steering wheel. The package also includes ABT door sill plaques in the door frame and front fenders to show everyone you’re driving one of only 125 RS6-R models ever built.