AC Podcast 466: Huawei P40; OPPO; OnePlus 8 leaks; Redmi Note 9 Pro

Source: Android Central
Harish Jonnalagadda and Alex Dobie join Daniel Bader for a conversation about Huawei’s P40 series of phones. They also talk about the rise of OPPO, its position as a leader in India, their sister companies, and the brand new OPPO Find X2 Pro.
Specs have leaked for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and the team provide preview the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
Listen now
- Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
- Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
- Subscribe in RSS: Audio
- Download directly: Audio
Links:
- Huawei’s P40 series is here to revolutionize mobile photography | Android Central
- Huawei P40 Pro hands-on review: Camera slaps, but lacks most apps | Android Central
- OPPO Find X2 Pro goes live with 120Hz QHD+ display, dual 48MP cameras, and 65W fast charging | Android Central
- OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro full specs revealed in new leak | Android Central
- Redmi Note 9 Pro hands-on review: The battery life champion of 2020 | Android Central
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Control’s Foundation DLC shows Remedy’s still in top form
Remedy takes us back to the Oldest House on another exciting mission to save the Federal Bureau of Control. If this expansion is any indication, the next one potentially involving Alan Wake should be incredible.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro, here’s everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Top 15 Google Duo tips and tricks for better video calls
Google Duo is a solid yet simple video chat app that is available across several platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Yet despite how simple it is, there are a number of useful tips and tricks to be learned to get the most out of the app. We’ll walk you through the top 15.
These cases will ensure that your Tab S4 is safe from accidents and more
If you want to keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 protected, you’ll need to find the best case. We have found some of the best protective and functional cases that money can buy for your Tab S4.