AC Podcast 466: Huawei P40; OPPO; OnePlus 8 leaks; Redmi Note 9 Pro

Harish Jonnalagadda and Alex Dobie join Daniel Bader for a conversation about Huawei’s P40 series of phones. They also talk about the rise of OPPO, its position as a leader in India, their sister companies, and the brand new OPPO Find X2 Pro.

Specs have leaked for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and the team provide preview the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

