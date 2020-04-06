AC Podcast 467: Merger Aftermath; LG V60; OnePlus8 Pro; 2020 Flagships

Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central
Daniel and Jerry are joined by Adam Doud! He’s a podcast producer and host of ‘Benefit of the Doud’. They sit down in a socially distant manner for a conversation about the aftermath of the Sprint / T-Mobile merger. They also discuss Internet access and infrastructure performance as many people around the world shelter-in-place.
Adam shares his thoughts on LG’s V60, and the crew also chat about OnePlus 8 Pro, 2020 flagships, and Canadian guilt regarding BlackBerry’s failure.
Links:
- Socially-Distanced Technology (Adam Doud) (@DeadTechnology) / Twitter
- The T-Mobile and Sprint merger is done and little good will come of it | Android Central
- The Sprint / T-Mobile merger is complete, so what happens now? An FAQ | Android Central
- What the T-Mobile & Sprint Merger Means for You | T-Mobile
- How Dish Network saved the T-Mobile Sprint merger – CNET
- Europe’s internet is slowing down more than America’s, and here’s the reason | Android Central
- OnePlus 8 series picks up DisplayMate’s A+ rating, best smartphone display award | Android Central
- Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leak shows off striking new ‘Ultramarine Blue’ option | Android Central
- Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 – here’s how much they’ll cost | Business Insider India
- The Samsung Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra Exynos & Snapdragon Review: Megalomania Devices
- Our Galaxy S20 Ultra review, one month later: Disappointment rising
