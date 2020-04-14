AC Podcast 468: One Plus 8 and 8 Pro Reviewed

Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central
Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik have both spent time testing the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. With Jerry Hildenbrand as a sounding board, they go into detail on what’s new and great about these phones.
What is a color filter camera and how does it work on the OnePlus 8 Pro?
OnePlus knows that you can do a lot with a good lens filter. That’s why it built one into the OnePlus 8 Pro!
OnePlus 8 Pro has 30W wireless charging — here’s how it works
Charge pumps are the secret sauce. What the heck is a charge pump?
It’s official — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been unveiled
Following months of endless rumors, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were officially unveiled on April 14. Here’s what OnePlus is bringing to the table for 2020.
These are all the official OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Cases you can buy
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are here, and before you can get your hands on one, you better figure out which case you’re going to wrap it up in. These are the official cases OnePlus will be selling for its latest flagship phones.