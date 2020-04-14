AC Podcast 468: One Plus 8 and 8 Pro Reviewed

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Technology 

Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik have both spent time testing the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. With Jerry Hildenbrand as a sounding board, they go into detail on what’s new and great about these phones.

Links:

  • OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more | Android Central
  • OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached | Android Central
  • What is a color filter camera and how does it work on the OnePlus 8 Pro? | Android Central
  • OnePlus 8 Pro has 30W wireless charging — here’s how it works | Android Central

