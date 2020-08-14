AC Podcast 487: Surface Duo; Microsoft loves Samsung; Project xCloud

You get two Dans for the price of none this week as Daniel Rubino from Windows Central joins Daniel Bader and Jerry Hildenbrand for a dive into the how and why of Microsoft’s Surface Duo.
They maintain a focus on Microsoft’s involvement with the Android/Google world by also discussing their partnership with Samsung, Xbox Project xCloud, and efforts to purchase TikTok.
Links:
- Surface Duo FAQ: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s first dual-screen Surface | Windows Central
- Surface Duo will receive OS and security updates for three years | Windows Central
- 24 hours with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Big, beautiful, and a little backwards | Android Central
- Microsoft ‘Your Phone’ will soon let you stream your Android apps to Windows 10 | Windows Central
- Apple responds to Xbox Project xCloud iOS block, Microsoft kicks back | Windows Central
- Xbox Series X could launch on November 6 | Windows Central
- Report: Microsoft wants all of TikTok, but Trump signs order for new restrictions | Windows Central
- Download | Minecraft: Education Edition
- Oxygen Not Included on Steam
