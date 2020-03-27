Access three free months of RingCentral Office for your organization

Are you a part of an organization that has been seriously impacted by the coronavirus? If you’re in a non-profit or an education or healthcare business, RingCentral is offering three months of RingCentral Office free. All you have to do is fill out a little information and describe your business to gain access. This would normally cost $105 for the same features and the same time period. Any small business impacted by the pandemic that needs a way to stay in touch with members now working from home or keep on top of the current situation could benefit from this service.

Specifically, this offer is for education, healthcare, and non-profit organizations impacted by COVID-19. You’ll get a cloud phone system, video conferencing, team messaging, and more.

RingCentral is a cloud communications provider that works with small businesses and larger enterprises to provide new paths of communication. With this setup, you’ll get video conferencing that uses HD quality audio and video. You’ll be able to invite up to 100 people to the meetings with access to screen sharing and other features.

You’ll also get a robust business phone system that includes SMS messaging and call management. Team messaging can be used to share files and do other sorts of collaborations.

Some of the other features that come with the service include mobile apps available on both iOS and Android, visual voicemail and voicemail-to-email features, and call log reports. You’ll get professional implementation by the RingCentral team, and many of these services include integration with Microsoft, Google, and Box. You can even choose to rent phones and headsets from RingCentral if you need them or just stick with the apps and phones you already have.

