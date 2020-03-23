Acclaimed Virtual Reality Title Budget Cuts Slashes Its Way onto PSVR in May

Hope you have the budget for it

One of the early success stories for virtual reality games was the PC-only Budget Cuts, a tense stealth game about evading sinister robots as you escape from an office block. The highly acclaimed title is getting a sequel soon, but PlayStation VR owners can at least look forward to the original title, which was confirmed for Sony’s headset about a year ago. It’s all been pretty quiet since, but it looks like we finally have a nailed-on release date.

As you can see, the development studio has just shared the PSVR port’s release date on Twitter. We’ll be throwing knives at evil robots come 15th May 2020. It looks like the game will be coming in both digital and physical forms, the latter courtesy of Perp Games.

