According to a shocking investigation, Tinder charges users EXTRA for the app based on their age and sexuality.

Tinder makes users pay EXTRA for the app based on their age and sexuality, according to a shocking investigation.

TINDER has been accused of charging gay and lesbian users, as well as those over 30, too much for premium features.

Tinder Plus, which gives users unlimited ‘Likes’ and ‘Rewinds,’ as well as the ability to undo accidental swipes, was found to have potentially illegal pricing, according to a Which? investigation.

Gay and lesbian daters, on average, pay £6.74 more for an annual subscription than bisexual daters, according to tests involving nearly 200 people.

It’s a fiver difference between straight people and gay people.

The most shocking disparity is between 18 and 29-year-olds, where a gay or lesbian in this age group can expect to pay an extra £16.

Those of any sexuality who are between the ages of 30 and 49 are charged more, with the average heterosexual being charged just over £75 per year, while younger straight people are charged £31 less.

Bisexuals over 50, on the other hand, faced the highest average cost of £75.45.

Equality laws in the United Kingdom make it illegal to charge people of one sexual orientation more than others unless there is a compelling reason.

According to Which?, Tinder does not explain how it determines prices to customers.

The company is now being investigated by the equality regulator to see if it broke the law.

“Our research found troubling evidence that people who use Tinder may be unknowingly facing higher charges due to their sexual orientation and age,” Which?’s Rocio Concha said.

“This could indicate illegal price discrimination on Tinder’s part, whether intentional or not, as well as potentially illegal data processing.”

“If regulators find Tinder’s individualized pricing to be illegal, the dating app behemoth will face severe consequences.”

Tinder, which is owned by Match, has admitted that older people have to pay more in some countries, but that this is treated as a discount for younger users.

Price differences based on age are permitted under the law if there is a valid reason.

“Tinder is free to use, and the vast majority of our members enjoy our app without upgrading to the paid experience,” a representative for the company explained.

“However, we do offer a variety of subscription options to help our members stand out and better match with new people.

“…We frequently offer promotional rates, which may differ depending on factors such as location or subscription length.

In our pricing structure, no other demographic information is taken into account.

“It is categorically false that our pricing structure is based on sexual preference in any way.”

“All reporting and inferences are demonstrably false and outrageous.”

