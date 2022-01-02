According to an Amazon warning sent to millions of customers, Visa cards will stop working in days.

Customers should go to their account settings to move their Visa credit cards before it’s too late, according to an Amazon warning.

Amazon UK announced in November that as of January 19, 2022, Visa will no longer be accepted as a valid payment method.

Customers have been warned that if a Visa credit card is linked to their monthly Amazon Prime membership, they may lose access to unlimited next-day delivery.

Other features such as Prime Video, Prime Music, and unlimited photo backup could be lost as well.

New orders made with a Visa card will be declined as well.

“According to our records, you currently pay for your Prime Membership with a Visa credit card,” Amazon wrote in an email to customers.

“You’ll need to update your payment card to ensure you continue to have access to unlimited fast delivery, limitless Prime Video streaming, millions of songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime, and all of the other Prime benefits you enjoy.”

The retailer will accept all other debit cards, including Visa debit cards, as well as non-Visa credit cards such as MasterCard, American Express, and EuroCard.

Because of the high transaction fees associated with Visa credit cards, Amazon announced that it would no longer accept them.

At the time, Amazon stated, “The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers.”

Visa said the decision would restrict consumer choice in a statement.

“We are dismayed that Amazon is threatening to limit consumer choice in the future,” says the group.

“No one wins when consumer choice is restricted.”

We’ve had a long relationship with Amazon, and we’re still working on a solution so that our customers can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon’s restrictions starting in January 2022.

Customers who use a Visa credit card as their default payment method will receive £20 off their next purchase if they switch to another card.

Non-Prime members, on the other hand, will receive a discount of £10.

