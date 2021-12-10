According to Apple experts, the top-secret iPhone 14 will have a completely new design.

The iPhone 13 was released in September, but tech analysts and experts are already speculating about the iPhone 14.

The much-anticipated smartphone, set to debut in 2022, is said to have exciting new features and a fresh look.

Several Apple blogs and media outlets believe they have the inside scoop on the brand new device, despite the fact that it’s still early in the rumor cycle.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, “you can expect new entry-level and Pro models, as well as a complete redesign.”

One of the most popular rumors surrounding the iPhone 14 is that the Pro models will be devoid of a notch, while the more expensive models will feature a hole-punch display.

This feature would allow for a larger display screen while still allowing for the front-facing camera to be present.

According to several outlets, as well as supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the “normal” versions of the iPhone 14 will keep the notch.

Since Apple released the innovative iPhone X in 2017, rumors of a notch-less iPhone have been circulating the web.

According to some analysts, iPhone minis will be phased out of the lineup entirely in 2022, leaving only four models available.

This is yet another rumor that has circulated in the past, particularly prior to the iPhone 13’s release.

According to experts, the Series 14 lineup will also come in new sizes.

The iPhone 14 will be 6.1 inches in size, with the iPhone 14 Max being 6.7 inches.

The new size for both “Pro” versions is expected to be the same: 6.1 inches.

According to Gurman, a flattened camera on the back of the phone is another popular rumor surrounding the iPhone 14’s design.

The design would make the device look more sleek by preventing the camera from protruding from the rest of the frame.

Still, in order for this design to work, Apple would have to increase the overall thickness of the iPhone’s frame.

Following the lead of previous iPhone generations, Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 14 with a more powerful chipset, possibly dubbed A16 Bionic.

The only real question about the new chipset is whether it will be manufactured in 3nm or 4nm technology.

The A15 Bionic is Apple’s most recent chipset, which is currently powering the iPhone 13. It is made using a 5nm manufacturing process and is used in the iPhone 13.

