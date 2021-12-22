According to research, Brits used the internet 19% more this year than they did in 2020.

2021 was a record year for online consumption, according to data released by one of the UK’s biggest telecommunications providers, with Brits downloading 19% more per day in 2021 than in 2020.

Due to the fact that people were stuck at home, online gaming consumed more data than ever before, with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 in December resulting in the single largest day for data downloads.

In February and March, new Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Apex Legends releases sparked massive spikes in broadband traffic, leading to some of the busiest days of the year.

The figures were released by Virgin Media O2 following an analysis of more than 47 million customers from January 1 to December 10, 2021, which looked at how the country used the internet during a difficult year.

After months of doom and gloom watching the Prime Minister’s daily Coronavirus briefings, Brits are showing signs of pandemic fatigue this year, with average news consumption viewing down 15% from 2020.

After becoming dissatisfied with Covid, the nation’s focus shifted to the return of live sport, which resulted in a 24 percent increase in sports viewing.

Early in the year, the FA Cup clashes, India vs England Test Cricket, and the Super Bowl were among the most popular sporting events.

Although data usage decreased across the board for England’s Euro 2020 matches, with downloads down 28% in the final compared to the previous week.

“This has been another rollercoaster of a year, and our digital behaviors reflect that,” said Jeanie York, Virgin Media O2’s chief technology and information officer.

“We’ve seen a sustained growth in demand for our services as customers have made a long-term shift to hybrid-working, and we’ve seen the explosion of online gaming – all of which increase our need for ultrafast and reliable connectivity across our fixed and mobile networks amidst another lockdown and varying restrictions.”

Between January and February 2021, British citizens downloaded an average of 18.9GB of broadband data per day, up 52% from pre-pandemic levels.

Mobile traffic increased by 45 percent year over year.

In February 2021, the peak period for broadband download traffic shifted from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., indicating that many stressed-out parents used Netflix, YouTube, and gaming to entertain their children while juggling work commitments.

As Brits adapted to new hybrid working patterns and resumed the usual school run, peak download traffic in October shifted back to 8 p.m., as they returned to ‘Netflix and chill’ in the evenings.

The highest average was driven by the release of Squid Game…

