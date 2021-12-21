According to wild conspiracy theories, December 21 is the date the world will end.

According to wild conspiracy theories, the world will end on December 21.

THE WINTER SOLSTICE HAS ARRIVED, and some conspiracy theorists believe it marks the beginning of the end of the world.

For years, the Mayan calendar has fueled bizarre theories predicting our impending doom.

Pastor Paul Begley, a wacky Christian evangelist, predicted that the end of the world would occur on December 21, 2020.

In 2021, he predicts the same thing.

He backed up his claims with evidence from the Mayan calendar and recent solar storm activity.

The Mayan calendar has been resurrected, according to Pastor Begley, and this date is apocalyptic in nature.

Following the failure of claims that the world would end on December 21, 2012, when the Mayan calendar ran out, conspiracy theorists now claim the date was miscalculated.

The Mayans, on the other hand, appear to have predicted that our world would end eight years later, on December 21, 2020.

Belgey claims this year that the Mayans were “dyslexic” and recorded the wrong date.

The date also happens to be the beginning of the winter solstice.

Pastor Begley’s claims are, without a doubt, purely speculative and unsupported by any hard evidence.

Even he acknowledged that not all “prophecies” come true.

The evangelist has made a number of doomsday predictions in the past, all of which have been proven false.

The Mayan calendar is a set of calendars and almanacs used by several Central American cultures.

It dates from the 5th century BCE, and some Mayan communities still use it today.

The Long Count, the Tzolkin (divine calendar), and the Haab (civil calendar) are the three Mayan calendars.

Each calendar is cyclical, which means that before a new cycle can begin, a certain number of days must pass.

The calendars are also used at the same time.

Every 52 years, the Tzolkin and the Haab connect to form a calendar round.

First comes the Long Count date, followed by the Tzolkin date, and finally the Haab date.

At the beginning of each universal cycle, the Mayans believed, the universe was destroyed and then recreated.

On December 21, 2012, the Mayans predicted that the world would end.

The Mayan calendar’s prediction that the world would end in 2012 was debunked by Nasa.

“Where is the science? Where is the evidence for any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012?” the space agency asked.

“There is none, and no amount of fiction, whether in books, movies, documentaries, or on the Internet, can change that simple fact.”

“None of the claims are supported by credible evidence…”

