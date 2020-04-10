AccuWeather’s Android app gets a fresh redesign as Dark Sky goes away

It may take at least a few weeks for the brand-new UI to become widely available for Android users.

Late last month, Dark Sky announced it had been acquired by Apple and that its Android app would be shut down this summer. While the Dark Sky app is no longer available for Android users, there are a number of weather apps out there that offer great functionality and a pleasing UI. AccuWeather, which is among the most popular weather apps on Android, is now testing an all-new UI for its app, which will make it a lot more attractive to Dark Sky users.

As spotted by the folks over at Android Police, the new UI makes it easier for users to find their favorite features. The menu bar at the bottom lets you quickly jump to hourly and daily forecasts, as well as the radar view. AccuWeather’s Minutecast forecast feature has now been made more prominent, which provides minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts. When you scroll down, you will be able to view useful information such as the wind, humidity, UV index, visibility, as well as an allergy outlook.

While it may take a while before the redesign becomes available on the stable channel, you can try out the new interface by joining the AccuWeather beta testing program on the Play Store.