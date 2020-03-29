Ace Combat 7 trailer: an update for the 25th anniversary of the license

Trailer Ace Combat 7: an update for the 25th anniversary of the license
Bandai Namco will take advantage of 25 years of the Ace Combat license to provide free cosmetic content in the latest installment, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
Thanks to the update scheduled for April 2, players will be able to recover several aircraft appearances: Rage and Scream for the Su-47 Berkut, Alicorn for the Rafale M, Spare 8 (Champ) for the MiG-29A Fulcrum, Spare 6 (Full Band) for the F / A-18F Super Hornet, Spare 11 (Tabloid) for the Mirage 2000-5, Spare 2 (Count) for the Su-33 Flanker D, Strider (Count) for the F-15C Eagle and Mage 1 (Clown) for the F-16C Fighting Falcon. Several emblems will also be added. By the way, in the description of the video on Youtube, Bandai Namco confirms that a new DLC aircraft is approaching, without further details.
Available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown joined the Xbox Game Pass catalog (console) last week.
By Clementoss, Editing jeuxvideo.com
MPTwitter