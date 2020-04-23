Ada Colau’s “two” calls for a plan to “prevent” the auto industry from “reactivating” after the coronavirus

Janet Sanz, second deputy mayor of Barcelona and responsible for Ecology and Urbanism, asks to prevent the car industry from reactivating in Spain when the coronavirus crisis ends. The sector employs almost 600,000 people in Spain, between vehicle manufacturing, repair, distribution and sale. The vast majority are currently subject to different Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) due to the state of alarm.

In a webinar organized last Monday by the digital media Ciclosfera.com, Sanz called for “an industrial reconversion of the entire automobile sector in our country. It’s now or never”. Mayor Ada Colau’s right arm asked “to avoid” the “surplus of unsold product” of the companies in the sector, paralyzed by ERTE, “from being placed on the market again.” “We must prevent this from reactivating again. We need a plan”.

Precisely this Wednesday, the Nissan Barcelona unions have called a general strike for the staff, fearing that the facilities will be closed permanently when the coronavirus crisis passes. The plant directly employs 3,300 people, and generates some 25,000 more jobs in Barcelona and its metropolitan area.

In the «webinar», in which he participated together with Giuseppe Grezzi (Councilor for Sustainable Mobility of Valencia), Pilar Arana Pérez (Councilor Delegate for Mobility and Transport of San Sebastián), Alfonso Gil (Deputy Mayor for Environmental Policies, Mobility, Regeneración Urbana y Transporte) and Jaime Caballero (Councilor for Urban Development of Logroño), Sanz dismissed as “unacceptable” that the coronavirus and the consequent fear of the contagion generate an incentive to use the private car instead of public transport. “The city is not ready,” he insisted.

In Madrid, for example, the transport counselor has explained on ABC that, as long as there is no vaccine or treatment, the suburban will only be able to transport one out of every three travelers. In China, meanwhile, various surveys have shown a public interest in acquiring a vehicle, understanding that it allows them to move more safely.

“I want to think that all this collective work that we have done with citizens will not fall on deaf ears,” says Sanz, on the contrary, who considers it “essential to guarantee life” to combine “the fight against Covid and the fight against climatic emergency ». «You have to be imaginative, with measures such as encouraging the use of the bicycle to go to work. We cannot lose the horizon because we now have a health problem. We will continue to have it if we do not prioritize ».

The Barcelona councilor also took advantage of her intervention to send a message to the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. «I also signed up for Ribera’s tweets, which in recent days pointed to the issue of the bicycle, but in previous days it was glad that the automotive industry had reactivated its production. There are some contradictions that from the cities we can help to concretize ». .