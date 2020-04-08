Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon duet to remind you not to touch your grandma

Adam Sandler was back on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Monday with another song about adjusting to life in the time of COVID-19. This time, Jimmy Fallon joined in to sing about how even though we all love our grandmothers, now is not the time to hug them, kiss them, or let them squeeze your cheeks.

Last week, Sandler joined Fallon to sing an ode to healthcare workers. Who knows what the future holds for the Sandler-Fallon collabs? Hand-washing ballads? Rock songs about only making essential trips? Love songs about being apart from your boo during quarantine?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has evolved from celebrity guests in the studio to celebrity guests calling in via video chat. In addition to Adam Sandler, Lady Gaga joined on Monday night (though she did not sing), along with Andy Cohen. Also making an appearance and singing was Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong with a cover of Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

