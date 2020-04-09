Adam Sandler croons a quarantine song on Jimmy Fallon

As studios temporarily shutter due to COVID-19 concerns, more and more late night hosts broadcast from home and more celebrity guests join them via video chat to talk about what they’re up to from their cushy houses.

On Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Sandler called in to chat with Fallon about how the quarantine life is treating him. He ended the segment by grabbing his guitar and telling Fallon that he wants to sing something special. The two banter for a bit, sharing kind words about each other’s families.

“Hey Jimmy, I love ya,” says Sandler before diving into the debut of his quarantine song (he admits he doesn’t have the words memorized so he’s reading them — celebs, they’re just like us!)

Wearing some jazzy sunglasses and a cool baseball cap, Sandler croons about brave doctors and nurses, hospital equipment, and how teaching math to his kids can’t be good for anyone involved.