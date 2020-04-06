Add Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 to your work from home arsenal for $10

Microsoft’s affordable Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 is back to one of its best prices in history via Best Buy. While supplies last, you can get your hands on one for only $9.99 and save 50% off its full price.

Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 comes with a Nano USB receiver that lets you use it wirelessly with a myriad of computers. A single AA battery gives it enough power for more than 10 months of use! $9.99 $19.99 $10 off See at Best Buy

Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse is the perfect size to keep in your bag so you’re always prepared. It comes with a USB nano transceiver which you plug into your computer to setup wireless functionality. It’s super simple to use and with Microsoft’s BlueTrack technology, you can use this mouse on virtually any surface. It even has an ambidextrous design so you can use it whether you’re left-handed or right-handed. When you’re done using the mouse, its USB transceiver can be hidden away near the battery compartment so it never goes missing. And best of all, it’s compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

This wireless mouse has a range of up to 15 feet and can last for over 10 months using a single AA battery. There’s also an on and off button to help conserve battery life. You’ll want to add some AA batteries to your cart if you don’t have some ready to use at home already. Rechargeable batteries are always a smart idea, too.

Shipping at Best Buy is free on orders totaling $35 or more, though you could also choose free curbside pick-up to skip the shipping charge and pick up your order within just a few hours.

