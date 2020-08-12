Add to your smart home with WeMo’s 3-way light switches on sale for $55

Today you can get this WeMo 3-way smart light switch on sale for $54.99 at Amazon. That is a price match of Best Buy and part of Best Buy’s deals of the day, which is how we know the price is super temporary. The light switch normally sells for around $80, and today’s price drop is $5 better than the next lowest price we’ve seen.

Install these switches and not only can you control a 3-way light, you can do so with an app on your phone or by using your voice. Works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. Set schedules, timers, and Away Mode in the app $54.99 $80.00 $25 off See at Amazon

Think about all the light switches you have in your home. Do you have more than one that control the same light? For example, switches at the top and bottom of a set of stairs? That’s a 3-way light switch, and that’s what you need this particular package for. The switches need to communicate with each other and the light in order to be their most effective.

These switches can be set up to connect to your smart home. This lets you control your 3-way light in… three ways. Control them with the switch, with an app connected to the switch, or by using your voice through your smart home’s voice assistant. It works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa smart homes. When using the app you can set schedules and timers for your light, which is helpful if you want the light on the stairs to turn on as you come home and turn off behind you. You can also use the app to set an Away Mode that sort of randomizes turning the lights on and off to make it look like you’re home when you’re not.

Use the switch and the app to control multiple WeMo devices. Group multiple devices together and then you can turn everything on or off at once with a single two-second press. The switch can also work with Nest devices and comes with a one-year warranty.

