Who is Adin Ross, and why is he banned from Twitch?

ADIN Ross was banned from Twitch in July of 2021 for violating the streaming platform’s terms of service.

It was lifted a few days later after receiving backlash from fans.

Originally, Adin Ross was an NBA 2K streamer who would frequently play for a small audience of a few thousand people in the game’s MyPark section.

He’s also known for his participation in GTA: Online Role Playing.

Following his high-profile interaction with basketball’s biggest name, LeBron James, Adin can now be found in the Just Chatting section, where he interacts with up to 40,000 live viewers.

Adin’s YouTube channel now has over 100,000 subscribers, making him a YouTube rising star.

On April 10, 2021, Adin was streaming with his friend and fellow YouTuber Zias, but he went out of camera shot several times during the stream.

During one of these breaks, Zias took a phone call and proceeded to call Adin a “f*****.”

Thousands of Twitch viewers were watching as he used homophobic slurs.

As a result, Adin contacted Twitch to see if he’d be banned, and despite Twitch’s assurances that he’d be fine, he was nonetheless banned because Zias said it.

Adin expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision on Twitter, writing, “Just got banned on Twitch.”

“What the hell, bro,” says the narrator.

As a result, his fans started the (hashtag)FreeAdin hashtag, which was endorsed by the streamer himself, who tweeted: “Free Adin (hashtag)freeadin.”

Mfs isn’t rooting for me to succeed.

But it’s all G… hopefully it’s not a perm.”

On April 13, Ross, on the other hand, was back on Twitch, tweeting: “Im back.

“I’ve been unbanned by Twitch.”

He was also temporarily suspended in July after driving while streaming on his phone, which is illegal in California and punishable by a (dollar)500 fine.

He was banned on July 7, 2021, but he was allowed to return two days later.

According to Bio Overview, in 2022 Ross’ net worth was (dollar)2 million.

He has over 2 million Instagram followers and over 2.20 million YouTube subscribers.

His annual income from YouTube, according to Overview, is over (dollar)3.2 million dollars.

In%202021, he announced that 10% of his Twitch%20monthly%20profits%20would%20be%20donated%20to%20charity.

Rumors of Adin Ross and Corinna Kopf dating have been circulating since the two kissed on a livestream.

In response to rumors in a stream earlier in 2021, Ross decided to Google “Adin Ross current girlfriend” and was disappointed with the results.

