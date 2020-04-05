Advice on which soulsborne to start with?

I have recently became interested in trying out a soulsborne game, but am not sure which one would be best to start with. To give some background, the hardest games that I have completed are the NES Castlevania games. I already own Bloodborne and Nioh (because of PS Plus). What would you recommend I go with?

@batwing47 Ideally, the first Dark Souls is a good one to start with but seeing as you already have Bloodborne, I’d say play that first. It’ll be strange going from that to Dark Souls though, they’re a lot slower and more methodical.

I’ve heard Nioh is decent but I agree Bloodborne is a fine place to start, fantastic game. Will probably require a little bit of patience getting the hang of but well worth doing. If you’ve defeated the NES Castlevanias, I really can’t see you struggling here.

@LieutenantFatman It’s mostly because Nioh has a completely different gameplay style despite having stylistic similarities. Bloodborne uses the same engine, controls and skills as the other Souls games so it’s a better starting point.

Yes, that makes sense! I was tempted to give Nioh a try but only have so much time and the backlog is big enough already. Hard choices must be made, haha.

Nioh is pretty repetitive if you ask me, and lacks the coolness of a connected world. So, go with Bloodborne.

@LieutenantFatman I really enjoyed Nioh up until the postgame missions which are beyond insane. Imagine fighting Ornstein and Smough if they were both Gwyn in a tiny arena!

Thanks for all the feedback. I was leaning towards Nioh (because I heard that it had a more coherent story), but I will go with Bloodborne instead. BTW, thanks @LieutenantFatman for the vote of confidence. I have been putting off trying out the Soulsborne genre because it has always seemed intimidating.

@batwing47 Also as a relative Soulsborne novice myself, I think Bloodborne is a good first place to start. All of them are hard and require that you relearn how to do video game combat. “Hack -n- Slash” techniques will get you killed and you’ll never progress. At least Bloodborne rewards you for being more aggressive by letting you regain a little health if you can land an attack after being hit by an enemy. Dark Souls did seem slower and more methodical to me.

The “Bloodborne Tavern” thread here has a lot of good advice and discussion.

Some early advice given to me:

Try just running to the first boss and let it kill you. That will wake up the doll girl in your “base” so will be able to level up. That’s the point where this game really starts. Until you encounter the first boss you can’t really progress. So you just need to encounter the first boss – Cleric Beast, not beat it! and then killing all the guys in the early area gets some meaning. Until then everytime you die you lose everything.

Additionally, there are some shortcuts which will help you a lot. The first few hours I wanted to quit because I was fed up with doing all the same over and over again in the starting region just to be killed by some random guy or a wolf in the end, but after those shortcuts and some leveling, the game got much more interesting. Now Bloodborne is one of my favorite games on PS4.