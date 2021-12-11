After 25 years, Amazon has decided to shut down its Alexa web tracking system.

After 25 years, Amazon has retired its Alexa web tracking system.

Amazon’s Alexa web tracking system will be turned off on May 1, 2022, after 25 years.

But don’t be fooled: even though they have the same name, this will not affect Alexa devices.

Amazon had been tracking the popularity of websites using Alexa Internet.

“We founded Alexa Internet twenty-five years ago,” the Alexa.com team wrote in an announcement posted on Wednesday, December 8.

We’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022, after two decades of assisting you in finding, reaching, and converting your digital audience.

“We appreciate you choosing us as your go-to source for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.

“It has been a pleasure to serve you as a customer.”

Customers with existing subscriptions will be able to access services until May 1, 2022, despite the fact that new subscriptions were halted on December 8.

In the statement, no official reason for the shutdown was given.

Amazon did not purchase the technology until 1999, despite the fact that it was developed in 1996.

Using software installed on some web browsers, the Alexa Rank technology tracked how users interacted with the sites as they navigated around.

The data is then used to create rankings of the world’s most popular websites.

However, because of how the data was collected and the small number of people who used the browser extension to track website information, there have been concerns about the technology’s reliability.

However, some websites, such as Wikipedia, have come to rely on these popularity rankings.

Alexa Rank was also useful for tracking and sharing information about websites whose owners did not want their rankings and popularity shared.

The Amazon Alexa voice assistant, which shares the same name, didn’t make its debut until 2014.

Existing Alexa.com subscribers will be able to export their information before their accounts are deleted.

