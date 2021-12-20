After a ‘freeloading’ jibe, Elon Musk vows to pay a record (dollar)11BILLION in taxes.

After a jibe about ‘freeloading,’ Elon Musk says he’ll pay a record (dollar)11 billion in taxes.

ELON Musk has slammed critics after being accused of “freeloading” in a tax feud.

With a net worth of (dollar)278 billion, the Tesla founder is the richest man on the planet, surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

After being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021, US Senator Elizabeth Warren blasted Musk as “the world’s richest freeloader.”

“Let’s fix the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year pays taxes instead of relying on others,” she wrote on Twitter.

Musk dubbed her “Senator Karen” on Twitter and told her to “stop projecting” in a public Twitter feud.

He added fuel to the fire on Monday by revealing the astronomical tax bill he expects in 2021.

He tweeted, “For those wondering, I will pay over (dollar)11 billion in taxes this year.”

The businessman claims he will “pay more taxes this year than any American in history.”

Tesla, an electric car company worth about (dollar)1 trillion, is among Musk’s many businesses.

He recently sold nearly (dollar)14 billion worth of company stock.

Mr Musk paid no federal income taxes in 2018 and less than (dollar)70,000 in 2015 and 2017, according to ProPublica.

Senator Warren said on US television last week: “The world’s richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin.”

“However, you know what irritates me about this?

“It’s on behalf of every public school teacher, waitress, computer programmer, and street cleaner who actually paid taxes, which means they paid more in federal income taxes than Elon Musk.”

“That is simply not right, and it indicates that the system is broken.”

“But the days are gone when these guys not only get to rake it in, but then rub everyone else’s nose in it while they go off into space and declare how they did it all on their own when they were subsidized by the federal government and subsidized by every waitress and public school teacher who paid their taxes’ are gone.”

“This is incorrect, and Elon Musk should eat a large portion of it.”

