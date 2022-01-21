After a lookalike was spotted in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s video, Adin Ross had a Twitch meltdown as fans rated Naomi’s boobs.

After a lookalike was spotted in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s video, Adin Ross went into a Twitch meltdown as fans rated sister Naomi’s boobs.

Aidn Ross, a TWITCH streamer, has clarified whether his sister Naomi was seen hanging out with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

However, when his followers began making comments about Naomi’s breasts, he became enraged and demanded respect.

After spotting Naomi in the back of a video posted by the hip hop artist, the YouTuber was forced to backtrack.

Naomi is almost as active online as her brother Adin, streaming on Twitch, having a YouTube channel, and posting on her Instagram account on a regular basis.

Adin noticed a young woman wearing a white tank in the background while watching a video of 6ix9ine.

Adin, who lives in California, was seen reacting to the clip on Twitch, where he has over five million followers.

“Wait, wait, why is my sister with Tekashi? Oh hell no! Oh f*ck no!” he exclaimed.

He clarified the misidentification error during another livestream, claiming that the woman in the background was not his sister.

“I’m going to confirm with you guys right now, a lot of people are saying my sister is dating Tekashi 6ix9ine, that’s not my sister bro,” he said.

“It wasn’t my sister, it was the video quality, okay?” “I thought it was, it was the video quality, okay?”

He keeps reiterating the blunder, saying the same things over and over.

However, as he continues to explain the error, Adin becomes more animated, yelling to the camera at one point, “My sister is not dating 6ix9ine, they have never linked, they have never met!”

He responds to claims that his sister is intimately involved with the musician in a grotesque manner.

Adin then goes back and watches the original clip, where he believes he saw his sister, and reads some of the comments.

The 21-year-old then notices comments about his sister’s boobs and responds to a few of them.

“Ya’ll are saying ‘we could tell by her tits,’ ‘the boobs are too small,’ ‘her tits are nicer,’ and so on,” he said.

“Alright, I’m going to be honest with you guys, if you guys are just sitting here being genuinely disrespectful like that, I’m going to end stream today.”

“I’m not having that today, bro,” he says, clearly upset.

That’s not happening, bro.”

Before launching into a mini meltdown, he claims the entire conversation was “spamming that” and asks others to “have some f***ing manners.”

“I sincerely hope you guys wake up tomorrow with no legs,” he says to those watching.

From there, it’s all downhill, with him abandoning his mild demeanor in favor of a more aggressive persona, complete with swearing and…

