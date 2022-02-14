After a massive Super Bowl Bitcoin bet, Drake has won over (dollar)1 MILLION.

DRAKE won a series of Super Bowl LVI bets he made just days before the game.

On Thursday, the “Certified Lover Boy” singer made three separate Bitcoin bets totaling over (dollar)1.3 million.

The wagers included $600,000 on the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl, $500,000 on Odell Beckham Jr. scoring a touchdown, and $500,000 on him receiving 62.5 yards.

The rapper revealed the wagers in a series of screenshots on his Instagram account.

Drake placed his bets using the Stake online betting app, which accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Doge.

Drake’s Instagram handle is @Champagnepapi, and he wrote in the caption of his post, “All bets are in on the family.”

Beckham was featured in Drake’s music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” in 2020, and the rapper and the talented wide receiver have been friends for years.

When asked about the wagers, Beckham joked, “Man, I’ve got to come through for him!” according to ESPN.

According to ABC News, Beckham said, “Ultimately, bro, I just want to be able to hold that trophy up, look your brothers in the eyes and say, ‘Man, we did it.’ And just feel that joy.”

“Honestly, I believe that if I play my game, if I catch everything that comes my way, if I make the plays, if I stay locked in, one play at a time, all of those things are very possible,” Beckham continued.

Odell did indeed play his game, scoring a touchdown before halftime.

In the end, the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20, and Drake made a profit of around (dollar)1 million.

