After a Twitch streamer showed her nipple live on camera, Amazon bans itself from the platform.

AMAZON has suspended one of its own Twitch accounts after a rogue host flashed her nipple during a broadcast.

After host Henar Alvarez exposed herself on-air, the US tech giant briefly suspended its Spanish-language Prime Video Twitch channel on Sunday.

After less than 24 hours, the suspension was lifted, and the broadcast appears to have been removed from the channel.

On Twitch, nudity is strictly prohibited, and streamers who expose themselves even briefly are frequently subjected to temporary bans.

However, Amazon effectively banning itself from one of its own platforms is unusual.

The flashing occurred during a segment on the late-night talk show Esto es un Late, according to BBC News.

The hosts were nearing the end of the show when Alvarez, 37, lifted her shirt to reveal her nipple on camera.

Prior to the incident, the comedian and writer reportedly joked that displaying nudity would be a good way to end the hours-long stream.

She laughed and said, “We’re about to be banned.”

“Come on, let’s go.

We’re going to be banned!”

The show’s producer cut the feed, but it was too late, and the PrimeVideoES Twitch channel was banned, just as it had been predicted.

Mister Jagger, another co-host, later tweeted that Esto es un Late is the “best program in the world.”

Twitch was purchased by Amazon in 2014 for just under (dollar)1 billion, and the streaming platform has grown in popularity since then.

The service now has as many as two million concurrent viewers at any given time, thanks to a surge in users during the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcasters broadcast themselves playing video games, cooking, chatting with friends, and a variety of other activities.

Users are not permitted to post explicit content, unlike rival streaming platforms such as OnlyFans.

“We ask that you cover your nipples if you are presenting as a woman.”

The service’s community guidelines state, “We do not allow exposed underbust.”

It also forbids “sexually suggestive content,” such as focusing the camera on the “breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region.”

