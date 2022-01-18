After a victim was ‘trailed home with AirTag,’ an alert was issued about a creepy iPhone stalking technique.

EXPERTS have warned that Apple AirTags are being used as a stalking device after one victim was ‘trailed home’ by one.

Late last week, a police report from Providence detailed a victim who was followed home by an unidentified Apple AirTag.

AirTags is a Bluetooth-enabled iOS device for keeping track of keys and other personal items.

However, there have recently been several reports of stalkers placing tracking devices on unsuspecting car owners in order to follow them home.

An unidentified victim discovered an Apple AirTag attached to their car while visiting the Movie Tavern in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the most recent report.

“Unknown Accessory Detected – This Item Has Been Moving With You For A While,” the victim claimed they received a text message on their Apple device.

“Safety Alert, Your Current Location Can Be Seen By The Owner Of This Item. You May Be Carrying This Item, Or It Could Be Located Closely. If This Item Is Not Familiar To You, You Can Disable It And Stop Sharing Your Location,” the victim’s phone read after they entered their home.

The victim discovered that the AirTag had been activated near the Movie Tavern at 7:19 PM and had been following them until they returned home at 8:38 PM.

The victim also discovered an unknown vehicle outside their home, which drove away when they tried to approach it (possibly an older model Subaru).

The victim received another notification on their phone as the vehicle left the area, indicating that the device was driving eastbound, before it eventually disconnected.

Apple AirTags “really do pose a danger if someone places this onin your vehicle or personal belongings such as a backpack or purse,” cops have told KMTV in the past.

Apple said in a statement to The Sun that it has taken steps to ensure AirTags’ privacy and security.

“AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and the Find My network includes a smart, tunable system with deterrents that applies to AirTag, as well as third-party products that are part of the Find My network accessory program,” a representative for the tech giant said.

Apple also stated that in December, they released an Android app called Tracker Detect that allows users to scan for AirTags that have been lost or stolen.

According to, there are a few things you can do to reduce your chances of being tracked by an AirTag.

