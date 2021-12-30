After a viral match meltdown, Tom Brady issued a warning to never throw a Microsoft Surface tablet again.

According to Tom Brady, the NFL warned him that he should never destroy another Microsoft Surace.

“I was warned about that by the NFL, so…

“I’m not going to throw another Surface,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said on his Let’s Go this Monday podcast.

“I’m not allowed to throw another Surface, or I’ll be fined.”

“Think about it,” Brady continued.

The NFL has been using Microsoft tablets since 2014, and Microsoft was recently announced as the exclusive tablet provider for all 32 NFL teams.

Jim Gray, one of the podcast’s co-hosts, joked that the incident was good publicity for Microsoft’s Surface.

On last week’s episode of his podcast, Brady joked about the aggressive act, saying, “I didn’t want to throw an interception with that tablet, so I made sure it hit the ground.”

“It was out of use,” he continued, “and there was no chance of that one being used after I got my hands on that tablet.”

After it happened on Sunday, December 19, a video of Brady, who is now the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, destroying the Microsoft Surface tablet with one throw quickly went viral.

Brady’s football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had just lost to the New Orleans Saints when the incident occurred.

Brady had thrown a Surface before, and it wasn’t the first time he’d done so.

After the Buccs’ game against the Chicago Bears last season, he tossed a Surface.

“I’m having a great time playing,” Brady said despite the NFL’s warning.

He laughed and said, “I know it didn’t look like it when I snapped that tablet in half.”

